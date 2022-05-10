Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.