Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.58. 23,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 14,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.