Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Sells $45,560.32 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. 867,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
