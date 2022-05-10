Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Sells $45,560.32 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. 867,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

