JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

