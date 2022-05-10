JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.76 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JFrog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 59,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

