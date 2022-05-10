J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $122.21 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

