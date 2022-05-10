John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.60

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $833.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

