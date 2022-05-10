John F. Sheridan Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,655. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

