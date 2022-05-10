John F. Sheridan Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,655. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.