John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

