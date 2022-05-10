Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.75

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 58198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 952.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

