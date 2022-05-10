Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,389. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $141.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $629.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.