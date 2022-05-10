Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $195.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.