Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $195.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

