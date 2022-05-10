JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

