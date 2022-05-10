Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $564,319.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $564,319.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00589978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037204 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,225.99 or 2.01619226 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00094778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

