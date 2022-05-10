Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Critical Comparison

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

0.4% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaixin Auto and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 0 7 2 0 2.22

Vroom has a consensus target price of $23.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2,063.30%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A Vroom -11.65% -34.12% -16.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $253.84 million 0.65 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Vroom $3.18 billion 0.05 -$370.91 million ($2.72) -0.40

Kaixin Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

Volatility & Risk

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vroom has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaixin Auto beats Vroom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin Auto (Get Rating)

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc. operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.