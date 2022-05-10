Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 229,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after buying an additional 213,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

