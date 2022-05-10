Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.82

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Several research firms have commented on KAMN. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $948.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

