Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.71 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 15075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

Specifically, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.