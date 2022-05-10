KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. 129,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.