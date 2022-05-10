Keep3rV1 Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $227.10 or 0.00732852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $45.42 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

