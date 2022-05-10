Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.91.

K opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

