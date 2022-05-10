Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of K traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 5,559,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,767. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

