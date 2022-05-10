Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.54

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 222470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($786.32) target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($845.26) to €805.00 ($847.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($852.63) to €785.00 ($826.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.

Get Kering alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.7378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.