Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $332,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

