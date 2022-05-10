Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $372.02

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $372.02 and last traded at $387.00, with a volume of 6219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Keyence alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.31 and its 200 day moving average is $533.61.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.