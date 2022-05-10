Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $436.00 million-$444.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Kforce stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. 85,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kforce by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kforce by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

