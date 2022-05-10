Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.76. 36,263,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

