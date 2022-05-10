Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $131,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,495,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

