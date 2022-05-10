Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $69.39 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $69,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.02. 4,479,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,808. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

