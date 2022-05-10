Kiltearn Partners LLP Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $57,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.60. 2,534,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,291. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

