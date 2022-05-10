Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:Y traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $830.57. 212,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $789.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.