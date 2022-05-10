Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,674. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

