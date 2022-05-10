King DAG Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. King DAG has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $58,202.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

