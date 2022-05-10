Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kion Group (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
