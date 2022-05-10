Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($90.53) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Kion Group (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.