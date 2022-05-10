Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $124.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00591360 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035970 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,234.49 or 1.92975860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,898,455 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

