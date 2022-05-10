Klaytn Trading 27.5% Lower This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $116.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,798,130,312 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

