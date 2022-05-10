Klimatas Price Down 73.5% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,423.90 and approximately $87.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 73.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

