Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

KMERF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

