Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.03

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 84281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

