Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,221,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 1,038,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,822,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 546,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

