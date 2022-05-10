Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,543,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Avnet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after buying an additional 215,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 100.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,013. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

