Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. 10,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,562. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.