Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,371 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

