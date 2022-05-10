Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,001 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 404,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 152,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.