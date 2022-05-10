Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 4,839 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

