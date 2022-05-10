Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

RHI traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,664. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

