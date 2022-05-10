Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

