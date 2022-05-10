Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KWR traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.67. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.