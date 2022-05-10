Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,394 shares of company stock valued at $499,130. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 160,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,174. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

