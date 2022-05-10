Kryll (KRL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Kryll (KRL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001976 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and $1.51 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,639.71 or 1.00031303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00106638 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.